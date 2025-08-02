Leerink Partnrs Has Positive View of Hologic FY2025 Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 193.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

