Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) versus American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Financial Analysis

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Woodmark and Leggett & Platt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25 Leggett & Platt 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.91%. Leggett & Platt has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35% Leggett & Platt 3.36% 20.28% 3.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Woodmark and Leggett & Platt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.44 $99.46 million $6.48 8.09 Leggett & Platt $4.31 billion 0.25 -$511.50 million $1.03 7.86

American Woodmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leggett & Platt. Leggett & Platt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Leggett & Platt on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire. The Specialized Products segment supplies titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing for the aerospace industry, and serves the construction market with its hydraulic cylinders group. The Flooring, Furniture & Textile Products segment produces an extensive line of components and engineered systems for office, residential, and contract furniture manufacturers. The company was founded by J. P. Products and C. B. Platt in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.