LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $49.99. 225,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 313,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 93,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $3,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Up 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

