Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Trading 9.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $242.43 and last traded at $244.16. 422,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 346,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.33.

The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

