Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $158.97 million for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 1.8%

LIND stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $641.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,310,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,189.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Free Report ) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

