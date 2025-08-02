Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $616,171.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,310,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,189.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

