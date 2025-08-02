Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.97 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.68 and its 200 day moving average is $460.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

