Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $420.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.84. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.