LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,694 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $128.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

