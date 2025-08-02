LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

