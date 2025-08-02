LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,311 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $133,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in UGI by 36.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.2%

UGI opened at $36.09 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

