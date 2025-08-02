LSV Asset Management Purchases 310,095 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.59% of MGIC Investment worth $269,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,561,000 after buying an additional 2,928,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 677,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

