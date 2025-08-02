LSV Asset Management Sells 209,698 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,698 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $230,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 7,157.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,709. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,348 shares of company stock valued at $45,038,292. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

