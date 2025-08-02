Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 29,208 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately114% compared to the average volume of 13,625 call options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.