Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.32). Approximately 696,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 450,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £157.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

