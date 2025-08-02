Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.32). Approximately 696,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 450,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.32).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group Trading Up 0.2%
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macfarlane Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.