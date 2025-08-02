Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.00. 903,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,953% from the average session volume of 44,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Majesco Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00.
About Majesco
Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.
