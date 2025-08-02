Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 3,036.8% in July

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,300 shares, agrowthof3,036.8% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,385.34. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $213,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

