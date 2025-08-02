Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEK opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maris-Tech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

