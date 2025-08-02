Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,825 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.