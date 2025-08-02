Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 40,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.6%

AR opened at $33.67 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

