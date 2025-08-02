MercadoLibre (MELI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $12.01 per share and revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,375.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,707.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.