Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $133.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 5,778 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $664,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,330. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.