Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 489,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.