Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.