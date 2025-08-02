Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 105,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

