MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

