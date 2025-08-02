Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.04.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

