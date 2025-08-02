Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Miller Industries by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

MLR stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

