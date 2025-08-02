Mirabaud & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirabaud & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,643 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

