Mirabaud & Cie SA Sells 13,000 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mirabaud & Cie SA reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

FXI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.