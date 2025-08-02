Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

