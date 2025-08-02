Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,784 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

