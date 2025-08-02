Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,452,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

