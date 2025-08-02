Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,956,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,112,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,810,000 after buying an additional 644,875 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,297,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

