Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
