MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

