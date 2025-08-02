MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 118,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

