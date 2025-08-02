MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.11. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

