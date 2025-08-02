MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 611 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

GDX stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

