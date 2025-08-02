MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,180 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $52.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

