MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $8,134,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 218,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $36.83 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

