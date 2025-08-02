Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

