Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,537 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

