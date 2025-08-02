Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

