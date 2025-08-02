Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,499,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

