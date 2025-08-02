Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 44.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

