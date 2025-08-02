Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

TEN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

