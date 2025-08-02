Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

