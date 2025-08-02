Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 48,242 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,242 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GDX opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

