MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,258,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

MRC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 1.64. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

